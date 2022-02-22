Lincoln woman accused of selling heroin to overdose victim arrested, court records show

A 32-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she is alleged to have sold black tar heroin to an undercover Lincoln Police officer on three occasions, according to court records.

Police began investigating Lidia Kula after she was identified as the source of heroin that caused a victim to overdose, requiring Narcan intervention, according to the affidavit for Kula's arrest.

An undercover officer met with Kula in a pharmacy parking lot near 48th and Van Dorn streets three times between Jan. 14 and Jan. 24 to buy a half-gram of heroin each time, the affidavit says.

It says Kula had been retrieving the heroin from a house near the pharmacy, where 36-year-old Casey Mullenaux was arrested in late January after a warrant served on the residence turned up more than 20 grams of heroin, according to police.

Kula was arrested Monday at a north Lincoln apartment and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

