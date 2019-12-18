You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman accused of selling her boyfriend's car while he was in the hospital
A 51-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult for allegedly selling her boyfriend's car while he was in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors also charged Ladonna Taylor with possession of methamphetamine this week. 

Friday, the victim's sister-in-law contacted police to report the possible theft of two of his cars. Her brother-in-law has been in the hospital since June 2, when he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash. She told police he has been unable to talk or walk since the accident and only has partial use of one hand.

The woman told police that her husband was granted temporary guardianship of his brother and later permanent guardianship but that Taylor wouldn't allow either of them into his home to get his property. 

Police learned that Taylor allegedly had sold her boyfriend's 1999 Ford Mustang a couple of days earlier and signed his name on the title.

Police arrested her Sunday. At the jail, they found a small amount of methamphetamine in her purse, according to court records.

Ladonna Taylor

Ladonna Taylor

