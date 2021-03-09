 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of ramming car faces felony assault and drug charges
A 33-year-old Lincoln woman went to court Monday on felony assault and drug charges after allegedly ramming a car purposely in a rolling incident that stretched from southeast Lincoln to 27th and O on Saturday afternoon.

Lacy Northrop

Lacy Northrop

Prosecutors charged Lacy Northrop with second-degree assault, plus possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of testosterone and possession of money while violating drug laws.

It started at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, when police were sent to the area of 28th and O on a report of some sort of road-rage incident between a red Chevy Cruze and a black Kia Optima and a man ultimately running from the Kia.

Police found the 46-year-old Bennet man, who had been a passenger in the Kia, walking nearby. He told them Northrop, his girlfriend, had started chasing him and the woman he was with, honking her horn and yelling at him as they drove into Lincoln from 84th and Nebraska 2.

Near 40th and Normal, he said, Northrop rammed the passenger side of the Kia, then followed and rammed the bumper several times.

The 43-year-old woman driving the Kia was injured. 

At about 5:20 p.m., police found Northrop and the Chevy near 18th and F and arrested her. In court records, they say a search of the bags she had been carrying turned up 12.9 grams of methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of marijuana two digital scales and $666 cash. On the floorboard of the car, they found a case with eight vials of testosterone. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

