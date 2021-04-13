 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of pulling gun on stranger in Walmart parking lot
A 47-year-old Lincoln woman stands accused of terroristic threats for allegedly pulling out a gun in a Walmart parking lot Sunday afternoon. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 45-year-old woman called police saying that when she came out of the store on North 84th Street three people were standing behind her car.

She told police she didn't want to confront them, so she got in her vehicle, then slowly started backing up to get them to move. That's when, she told police, the woman pulled a gun out.

The woman was able to drive off and called police.

Bonkiewicz said they talked to Tereasa Albert, who told them she had a concealed carry permit, and found a .40-caliber handgun and .380-caliber ammunition in her car. A further search turned up a .380 handgun stashed in the women's restroom in the store.

Police arrested Albert on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, tampering with evidence and child abuse, because a 6-year-old child was with her at the time. 

Tereasa Albert

 Courtesy photo
