 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman accused of possessing meth worth $13K
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman accused of possessing meth worth $13K

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

A 46-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested after a search warrant at a home near First and Adams streets turned up more than a third of a pound of meth, Lincoln police say.

Cynthia Gilchrist

Cynthia Gilchrist

Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant at a home in the 400 block of Bridger Road at about 11 p.m.

She said the search turned up 161 grams (a third of a pound) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $13,000, 36 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and more than $6,500 cash.

Police arrested Cynthia Gilchrist on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and money while violating a drug law.

They arrested two others in the home on suspicion of lesser possession charges. One of them was cited for child neglect, a misdemeanor related to two children living in the home.

Jury deliberating in ex-Husker LeGrone's sex assault case

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News