Lincoln woman accused of possessing meth worth $13K

A 46-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested after a search warrant at a home near First and Adams streets turned up more than a third of a pound of meth, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant at a home in the 400 block of Bridger Road at about 11 p.m.

She said the search turned up 161 grams (a third of a pound) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $13,000, 36 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and more than $6,500 cash.

Police arrested Cynthia Gilchrist on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and money while violating a drug law.

They arrested two others in the home on suspicion of lesser possession charges. One of them was cited for child neglect, a misdemeanor related to two children living in the home.

