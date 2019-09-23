Prosecutors have charged a Lincoln woman who they say was at the wheel in a fatal crash in southwest Lincoln in July.
Allie Davis, 21, is accused of motor vehicle homicide, a misdemeanor, for allegedly unintentionally causing the death of 22-year-old Triston Grieser of Lincoln.
Lincoln police said at about 9:30 p.m. July 31, Davis was driving a Ford Escape south on 14th Street and slowed but didn't yield to Grieser's oncoming motorcycle as he drove north on Warlick Boulevard.
The front of her SUV struck his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Police say Davis told officers she didn’t see the motorcycle.
In a complaint filed last week, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ashley Bohnet alleged Davis unintentionally caused Grieser's death by failing to yield, careless driving or negligent driving.
Davis is set to be arraigned later this week.
Grieser was an infantryman in the Nebraska National Guard assigned to C Troop, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron in Beatrice.