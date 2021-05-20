 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of leading deputy on chase along dirt road north of town
Lincoln woman accused of leading deputy on chase along dirt road north of town

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 46-year-old Lincoln woman in connection to a high-speed chase northwest of Lincoln on Wednesday night.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said a deputy on patrol saw a 2007 Honda Accord, ran the plate and discovered the owner, Stacey Mock, had a warrant out for her arrest.

He said the deputy attempted to stop Mock, but she wouldn't pull over, which led to a pursuit at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Street and West Branched Oak Lake Road, near Raymond.

It went for a couple of miles at speeds of 70-80 mph on gravel roads before the chase was called off. Houchin said deputies went to Mock's address near First and Adams streets, and she pulled up in the car but wouldn't get out.

He said they broke the window and arrested her on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving, in addition to the misdemeanor warrant. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

