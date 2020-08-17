You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman accused of kicking officers and biting one, leaving teeth marks
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman accused of kicking officers and biting one, leaving teeth marks

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they used pepper spray on a 23-year-old woman to end a violent struggle where she kicked at officers, struck them and bit one on the wrist, leaving teeth marks.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Jacobs Creek Drive, southwest of 27th and Pine Lake Road.

Nyagoa Wankok

Nyagoa Wankok

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there on a domestic disturbance. A 23-year-old man told them Nyogoa Wankok wouldn't let him leave her home after an argument and blocked him from getting into his car, then hit him several times, causing him to fall.

Spilker said Wankok tried to walk away from officers, then pulled away and kicked at them as they tried to put her in handcuffs. She said she wrapped her legs around one, preventing him from moving, and kicked another in the chest, grabbed at an officer’s duty belt and bit an officer on the wrist leaving teeth marks.

Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun

Spilker said, due to the violence of the struggle, an officer deployed pepper spray, but Wankok continued to struggle with officers, kicking an officer in the thumb causing an injury that required medical attention.

Wankok was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure before going to jail on suspicion of domestic assault and two counts of assault on a police officer.

Lincoln police identify 24-year-old man killed in Sunday crash
45-year-old Lincoln man dies after rollover crash in Cass County

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News