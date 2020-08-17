Lincoln woman accused of kicking officers and biting one, leaving teeth marks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they used pepper spray on a 23-year-old woman to end a violent struggle where she kicked at officers, struck them and bit one on the wrist, leaving teeth marks.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Jacobs Creek Drive, southwest of 27th and Pine Lake Road.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there on a domestic disturbance. A 23-year-old man told them Nyogoa Wankok wouldn't let him leave her home after an argument and blocked him from getting into his car, then hit him several times, causing him to fall.

Spilker said Wankok tried to walk away from officers, then pulled away and kicked at them as they tried to put her in handcuffs. She said she wrapped her legs around one, preventing him from moving, and kicked another in the chest, grabbed at an officer’s duty belt and bit an officer on the wrist leaving teeth marks.

Spilker said, due to the violence of the struggle, an officer deployed pepper spray, but Wankok continued to struggle with officers, kicking an officer in the thumb causing an injury that required medical attention.

Wankok was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure before going to jail on suspicion of domestic assault and two counts of assault on a police officer.

