A 24-year-old Lincoln woman who went to prison for a fatal hit-and-run with a pedestrian in 2019 now stands accused of fleeing a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, who clocked her at speeds that topped 100 mph.

Prosecutors charged Casey Maxfield with fleeing arrest and driving while revoked, both felonies.

In the affidavit for Maxfield's arrest, Sgt. Frederic Storm said that at 12:05 a.m. Thursday he clocked a westbound GMC Terrain on Interstate 80 going 88 in a 75 mph zone.

Storm said the driver slowed, then stopped when he put on his siren. But as he approached the SUV, it sped away. The trooper clocked it at 110, 117 and 123 mph, before it took the 56th Street exit.

After stop sticks flattened a tire, he said, the driver stopped, jumped into the backseat and claimed the driver had run.

Storm said they arrested Maxfield, who had nine prior convictions for driving under suspension and an active warrant for failure to comply for driving under suspension.

She since has posted bond.

In 2021, Maxfield was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, plus 18 months of post-release supervision, for leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and motor vehicle homicide for the Oct. 18, 2019, crash that took the life of 41-year-old Tina Mortensen of Lincoln.

Mortensen was crossing 10th Street near South Street from the parking lot of an auto parts store with a friend when she was struck by Maxfield's Pontiac Grand Prix.

Maxfield fled but turned herself in about six hours later. She was released from prison to post-release supervision on Feb. 18, 2022.

