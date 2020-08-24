Lincoln woman accused of felony for spitting on officer's face, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say a Lincoln woman being arrested for an misdemeanor assault ended up facing a felony allegation after she allegedly spit on the officer several times, leaving phlegm and mucus on his face and uniform.

Officer Erin Spilker said, just before midnight Saturday, police were called to the area of 13th and Washington streets, where two women said they had been assaulted by another woman.

A 35-year-old woman said a woman punched her in the face, so she used pepper spray on her and left.

Spilker said police found 37-year-old Latoya Jones walking between houses nearby and arrested her. On the drive to the jail, she allegedly began spitting in the officer’s direction from the back of the cruiser, but a partition blocked it.

At the jail, she alleged, Jones continued to spit on the officer, this time connecting.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault and assault with bodily fluid on a police officer, a felony.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.