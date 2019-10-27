A 32-year-old Lincoln mother has been charged with felony child abuse on allegations that she didn't follow through on treatment for her 4-year-old son's rare form of cancer.
Abak Rehan is believed to have fled the state with the boy, prompting an urgent search for her and her son, according to a warrant for her arrest issued Thursday.
Lincoln Police Investigator Luis Herrera said a social worker at Children's Hospital in Omaha had reported that a 4-year-old patient, recently diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, had missed several appointments for treatment.
He was to have a weekly appointment in Omaha and four to five chemotherapy treatments in Lincoln.
The social worker said, if left untreated, the cancer can become more resistant, decreasing the boy's chances for remission and survival.
Herrera said she told him if the boy doesn't receive treatment he is likely to die within six months to a year.
On Oct. 9, police spoke with the boy's father, who said Rehan had taken their son to Arizona to get a second opinion because the treatment was making him sick.
When Rehan called Herrera on Oct. 18, he asked if she was getting medical treatment for her son, but she didn't want to discuss it, he said in court records.
"She was asked again and she would not answer, then later indicated she would not be returning to Nebraska," Herrera said.
He said she ultimately told him she didn't like the care he was receiving and didn't want to continue with treatment.
Herrera said it didn't appear the boy was receiving any medical care at this time. His medical reports haven't been requested by any medical facility or provider, and no activity has been detected on his Medicaid account.
In a court affidavit, Dr. Melissa Acquazzino of Nebraska Pediatric Practice said the boy is in imminent danger.
She put his chance of cure at 60% with treatment and 0% without it. He also has a catheter that connects to a main artery near his heart, which is at risk of life-threatening infection without appropriate care.
Acquazzino said she believed it is a "matter of immediate and urgent necessity" that the child be placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.