Lincoln woman accused of drunkenly rear-ending police cruiser

A 21-year-old Lincoln woman drunkenly rear-ended a police cruiser late Saturday, injuring the officer and totaling both cars, police say.

Police cited Kara Knutson on suspicion of DUI and negligent driving.

Officer Erin Spilker said as the officer came to a stop at a red light on 40th Street between South Street and Normal Boulevard, a southbound 2001 Mitsubishi Montero SUV struck the cruiser from behind.

The officer was able to get out and help the driver, Knutson, who allegedly smelled of alcohol and displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for what are considered non-life-threatening injuries and remained off work Monday, Spilker said.

She said the cruiser had extensive damage and was considered a total loss, as was the Mitsubishi. She said Knutson's blood alcohol content tested .149, well over the .08 limit to drive.

