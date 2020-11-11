 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of coming at man with a knife in dispute over weed
A 47-year-old Lincoln woman stands charged with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly coming at a man with a 9-inch long kitchen knife and threatening to kill him.

In court records, police say they believe the fight started over the 49-year-old allegedly taking her marijuana.

D'Angela Williams

D'Angela Williams

D'Angela Williams went to court Tuesday on the charges. 

Officer Erin Spilker said Monday night just after 9:30 p.m. police were sent to an apartment in the 400 block of Honor Drive on a disturbance between the two. They had been at a friend's apartment there when the argument started and they were asked to leave.

Spilker said as the 49-year-old man headed to his car to leave, Williams allegedly came out with a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill him. He told police he got in his car and she hit the roof with her fist on the driver's side, then slashed a tire on the passenger side before going back in the apartment.

Police arrested Williams.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

