Lincoln woman accused of coming at man with a knife in dispute over weed

A 47-year-old Lincoln woman stands charged with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly coming at a man with a 9-inch long kitchen knife and threatening to kill him.
In court records, police say they believe the fight started over the 49-year-old allegedly taking her marijuana.
D'Angela Williams went to court Tuesday on the charges.
Officer Erin Spilker said Monday night just after 9:30 p.m. police were sent to an apartment in the 400 block of Honor Drive on a disturbance between the two. They had been at a friend's apartment there when the argument started and they were asked to leave.
Spilker said as the 49-year-old man headed to his car to leave, Williams allegedly came out with a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill him. He told police he got in his car and she hit the roof with her fist on the driver's side, then slashed a tire on the passenger side before going back in the apartment.
Police arrested Williams.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.