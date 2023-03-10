A Lincoln woman is facing felony charges for allegedly bilking an elderly relative of close to $20,000.

Lincoln Police arrested Elizabeth Scalf, 28, early Thursday and she made her initial court appearance later that day on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

In court records, Investigator Cindy Koenig-Warnke said on Dec. 8, 2021, Adult Protective Services reported concerning transactions on the then-94-year-old's bank account and an increase of activity on his credit cards.

He had been diagnosed with dementia earlier that year.

Koenig-Warnke said bank records showed 41 checks made payable to Scalf between July 2020 and October 2021, totaling $14,237, plus 114 unauthorized credit cards transactions totaling $4,527, and additional purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and retail stores.

Scalf posted bond and was released from the county jail Thursday.

Think you're immune to cybercrime because you're young and tech savvy? Think again Who is most impacted by cybercrime? People under age 50 lost around $2.7 billion to internet scams in 2021 People in younger age groups are scammed at higher rates than those over 60 41% of people in their 20s reported losing money to fraud People in their 40s were the fastest-growing segment of online crime victims Adults under 40 were more than twice as likely to be the victims of social media scams