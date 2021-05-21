 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of befriending neighbor, burglarizing her home
Lincoln woman accused of befriending neighbor, burglarizing her home

  • Updated
With an assist from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old woman who police say stole a handgun from a neighbor whom she had befriended.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a Lincoln resident called police May 6 to report a burglary at her apartment in the 1600 block of D Street. The resident reported roughly $900 worth of items missing from her home, including a .38-caliber handgun and a tattoo gun.

Natasha Graham

Natasha Graham

Bonkiewicz said the resident provided surveillance footage from inside her home that showed Natasha C. Graham forcing her way into the apartment through the front door and leaving with the property.

As LPD conducted its investigation, Bonkiewicz said, sheriff's deputies stopped Graham at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and discovered police were searching for her. Sheriff's deputies held Graham at the scene of the traffic stop until police officers arrived and arrested her on suspicion of burglary.

Bonkiewicz said police are still looking for the missing items.

Judge sentences repeat offender to 40-50 years for sexually assaulting Lincoln teen
Vandalism problems prompt city to temporarily close Peter Pan Park early

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

