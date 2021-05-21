Lincoln woman accused of befriending neighbor, burglarizing her home

With an assist from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old woman who police say stole a handgun from a neighbor whom she had befriended.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a Lincoln resident called police May 6 to report a burglary at her apartment in the 1600 block of D Street. The resident reported roughly $900 worth of items missing from her home, including a .38-caliber handgun and a tattoo gun.

Bonkiewicz said the resident provided surveillance footage from inside her home that showed Natasha C. Graham forcing her way into the apartment through the front door and leaving with the property.

As LPD conducted its investigation, Bonkiewicz said, sheriff's deputies stopped Graham at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and discovered police were searching for her. Sheriff's deputies held Graham at the scene of the traffic stop until police officers arrived and arrested her on suspicion of burglary.

Bonkiewicz said police are still looking for the missing items.

