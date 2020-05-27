Lincoln woman accused of beating another woman, stealing her phone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 40-year-old Lincoln woman was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery Tuesday after allegedly beating a 61-year-old woman and stealing her phone and keys.

Jeanette Ruel hasn't yet been charged.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 3 p.m. Tuesday police were called to the 1900 block of J Street on an assault. Neighbors reported hearing yelling and what sounded like a physical fight.

Police found the victim with significant injuries to her face. She said Ruel showed up uninvited and started yelling at her, then struck her in the head and face until she was knocked to the ground, where she was kicked and hit more, Spilker said.

She said the 61-year-old woman told officers she tried to get away, but Ruel kept her from leaving, then stole her phone and keys and left.

Spilker said police arrested Ruel after finding her, along with the stolen phone and keys and a clump of what appeared to be the victim's hair in her pocket, at 25th and D streets.

