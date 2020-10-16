Lincoln woman accused in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

The 23-year-old Lincoln woman charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus in March has pleaded not guilty.

Teawna Stetson entered the written plea and waived her in-court arraignment set next Wednesday on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Police said Stetson turned herself in about three hours after the March 28 crash where Sean Cover, 44, of Lincoln, was hit and killed east of the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets at about 9:30 that night.

Police said Stetson told officers she tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the street, but couldn't.

He had been crossing in the middle of a block.

