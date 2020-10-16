 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman accused in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman accused in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

{{featured_button_text}}
Stetson

Stetson

 Courtesy photo

The 23-year-old Lincoln woman charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus in March has pleaded not guilty.

Teawna Stetson entered the written plea and waived her in-court arraignment set next Wednesday on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death. 

Lincoln officer assaulted twice in two hours in separate incidents, 2 arrested

Police said Stetson turned herself in about three hours after the March 28 crash where Sean Cover, 44, of Lincoln, was hit and killed east of the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets at about 9:30 that night.

Police said Stetson told officers she tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the street, but couldn't.

He had been crossing in the middle of a block. 

Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sex assault of a child
Judge sends ex-Lincoln pizza driver to prison for sex assault
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News