Lincoln woman, 85, scammed out of $53,000, police say

A Lincoln woman was scammed out of $53,000 after a pop-up ad that appeared on her computer and a caller who claimed to work for her bank convinced her to transfer the money to an account in California, according to police.
The 85-year-old woman told police that a pop-up notification on her computer alerted her to an account made in her name on an online gambling platform,
BetOnline.net, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
The notification provided a phone number for the woman to dispute the account, Vollmer said.
She soon received a call back from a scammer purporting to be an employee from her bank, who told the woman to drive to the bank and transfer $53,000 to a California-based account under the guise of a sting operation that would help authorities catch the online gambler using her information, Vollmer said.
The woman followed the instructions and completed the transfer before alerting her son, a 66-year-old Lincoln man, to the situation.
Her son called police at around 11 a.m. Saturday to report the fraud and is working with his mother's bank in an attempt to recover the cash, Vollmer said.
Vollmer declined to identify the bank that helped the woman complete the $53,000 transfer.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
