Lincoln Wendy's robbed of cash Monday night, police say

A man displaying a handgun tucked into his beltloop robbed a Lincoln fast food chain of cash Monday night before fleeing out a back door, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Wendy's near 48th and Van Dorn streets at around 10 p.m. Monday after the armed man approached the chain's manager, who was smoking outside, and demanded money, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The armed man, who remains unidentified, escorted the manager into the store and took a money bag from the restaurant's safe and cash from the register before fleeing, Vollmer said.

Police did not disclose how much money Wendy's lost in the robbery. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday night's robbery marks the fourth robbery or attempted robbery in as many days in Lincoln. The three previous instances — dating back to Friday night — were all residential robberies, and all three involved a firearm.

