Lincoln vape shop hits could be connected, police say

Cloud 9 smoke shop reported being burglarized.
Cloud 9 Facebook page
Smash-and-grab burglars struck another Lincoln vape shop late Monday, and police believe it could be connected to a pair of similar crimes.
Just before midnight Monday, several males smashed the front window at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, 5022 Old Cheney Road. They broke and emptied the cash register and damaged display cases, tipping one over and breaking vaping equipment inside, Officer Erin Spilker said. Cloud 9 owners are estimating about $30,000 in damage.
That follows a break-in 24 hours earlier at The Joint, 333 N. Cotner Blvd., where surveillance video showed multiple males shattering the front door and leaving with vaping accessories and an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
And early Thursday, officers responded to a similar scene at D & K Stop Shop, 2441 N. 48th St.: Two males had broken a window to get inside and then broke a display case to get to the merchandise.
The number of suspects vary in each case, Spilker said, but they’re all wearing dark clothing and face coverings.
“Can we see their faces and line them all up and say yes? No,” she said. But I think there’s a reason they’re all happening in this specific way.”
