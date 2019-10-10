Lincoln police have arrested a local TV news reporter Thursday morning on suspicion of sexual assault.
Zach Worthington, an Omaha native who has worked at KLKN-TV since 2017, was taken to jail from the police station when he showed up for a morning news briefing.
The police investigation had been going on for several months.
In a news release, Officer Angela Sands, a police spokeswoman, said the alleged sexual assault took place on or around Oct. 1, 2018, in Lincoln.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
The Lancaster County Department of Corrections confirmed Worthington, 24, was booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault. He hasn’t yet been charged but was expected to appear in court Friday.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.