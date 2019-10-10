{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln police have arrested a local TV news reporter Thursday morning on suspicion of sexual assault.

Zach Worthington, an Omaha native who has worked at KLKN-TV since 2017, was taken to jail from the police station when he showed up for a morning news briefing.

The police investigation had been going on for several months.

In a news release, Officer Angela Sands, a police spokeswoman, said the alleged sexual assault took place on or around Oct. 1, 2018, in Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Department of Corrections confirmed Worthington, 24, was booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault. He hasn’t yet been charged but was expected to appear in court Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

