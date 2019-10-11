A day after a local TV news reporter's arrest, Lancaster County prosecutors have charged him with first-degree sexual assault on a woman's allegation that she woke to him having sex with her.
At a brief afternoon hearing Friday, Zachery Worthington, 24, of Lincoln, made his first court appearance on the felony that carries up to 50 years in prison and lifetime community supervision if he's convicted.
Lancaster County Court Judge Rodney Reuter set his bond at $150,000.
In an affidavit for Worthington's arrest, Lincoln police said a woman told them that around Oct. 1, 2018, she had gone to his apartment and fell asleep after telling him they weren't going to have sex. The woman says she pushed him away when she woke to him taking her clothes off, then fell back asleep and woke to him having sex with her.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The woman came forward to police about the allegations in January.
Worthington, who has worked at KLKN-TV since 2017, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, according to the station. Police arrested him Thursday at the police station when he showed up for a morning news briefing.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-11-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.