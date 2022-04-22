 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln traffic stop uncovers nearly 500 pounds of marijuana, sheriff says

  Updated
Pot bust

Authorities who pulled over an Oregon man driving near Lincoln found nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and thousands of THC vape cartridges in an enclosed trailer attached to the 47-year-old's truck, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

Authorities who pulled over an Oregon man driving near Lincoln found nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and thousands of THC vape cartridges in an enclosed trailer attached to the 47-year-old's truck, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

Terry Wagner said the a Lincoln Police officer on the county's Criminal Interdiction Task Force initially stopped Christopher Klipfel after he veered onto the shoulder on Interstate 80 before exiting onto U.S. 77 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Christopher Klipfel

Klipfel

After stopping Klipfel's pickup on U.S. 77 near Rosa Parks Way, Wagner said authorities saw THC cartridges on the man's center console and deployed a K9 unit to sniff the rest of the vehicle.

The dog indicated drugs were present in the trailer, Wagner said, leading deputies to 481 pounds of marijuana and 4,272 THC cartridges.

The sheriff said the marijuana alone is worth at least $288,000, and could be worth hundreds of thousands more depending on the grade of the product. It's unclear where Klipfel was heading, Wagner said.

The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

