A 2-year-old is in critical, life-threatening condition after nearly drowning in a pool in Lincoln on Sunday, police said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., first responders were called to a reported drowning in the 3200 block of Potter Street, Capt. Jake Dilsaver said.
He said a family had just finished dinner when the child became unaccounted for. The toddler was found in an above-ground backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing, Dilsaver said. CPR was attempted while first responders were called.
The child was taken to Bryan West Campus. The near-drowning is under investigation.