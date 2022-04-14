Lincoln to pay $110,000 for external review of police department's culture

Amid a rash of lawsuits filed by female officers alleging a toxic workplace culture before and after Lincoln hired its first female police chief, the city is paying an independent firm $110,000 to review workplace policies and culture.
But that step is just one of several the firm will take as a part of its broader inspection of the police department, which will examine more than a dozen facets of LPD's internal culture, according to the city's contract with the firm, obtained through a public-records request.
The city will pay the firm at rates as high as $375 per hour to review the department's practices on hiring, promotion and development of employees — with a focus on the recruitment and retention of female officers, according to the contract.
The firm will also review LPD's current policies on discrimination, harassment and retaliation, as well as formal and informal evaluation and training selection practices.
And as a part of its review, 21st Century Policing Solutions will review documents related to current and past complaints filed internally and in the courts over the past five years. Such complaints have become increasingly publicized in the past six months after multiple high-profile departures and the public testimony of one former officer, who in December told the City Council that sexual harassment is "pervasive" in the department.
Some of the firm's specific contracted tasks directly mirror grievances made in lawsuits filed in recent months.
The city asked the firm to review discipline against officers in previous internal investigations, lactation policies and facilities for nursing women, the equity of facilities for male and female officers and light-duty assignments for injured or pregnant officers.
Among more than a dozen instances of alleged discrimination, Spilker's attorney, Kelly Brandon, said LPD failed to designate an appropriate room for Spilker to pump breast milk, telling her to use the sleeping room, which Brandon said was not suitably hygienic and offered insufficient privacy.
In the lawsuit, Brandon said an officer who allegedly sexually assaulted the 20-year veteran was allowed to work from home during a suspension while the investigation proceeded. Spilker ultimately was told there was "not enough evidence" to discipline him, according to the complaint.
In a departmentwide email announcing Khalil's termination, Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who was sworn in Aug. 31, said the city's Risk Management team notified her in early February it was investigating Khalil's claims for benefits and had determined she had provided false information in submitting claims for workers' compensation.
Ewins said a video showed Khalil, who is also a youth Jiu-Jitsu instructor, participating in martial arts activities "that far exceeded the limitations she reported."
In an email to the Journal Star, Brandon said Khalil adamantly denies Ewins’ assertions about her termination and that the department had spent "far more time investigating many of our clients than it ever did investigating their concerns."
"It seems they care more about circling the wagons than improving things for female officers at LPD," Brandon said.
The city denied the Journal Star's request for information on how much it paid the private investigator who purportedly filmed Khalil’s martial arts session that resulted in her firing.
In the wake of Spilker's lawsuit, Ewins publicly addressed the complaints implicating her department for the first time in a statement, noting that LPD has "strong policies" in place to prevent misconduct and provides mandatory training on inclusion, diversity, professionalism and ethics, but said the department can't act when conduct isn't reported.
The chief said she was aware of pending complaints from members of the department prior to her appointment last year. She said LPD has investigated all complaints brought forward and has taken proper disciplinary action when violations were found.
The policing firm's pending review will mark the first time a third-party arbiter will examine in full the allegations made against the department, the findings of LPD's internal investigations and the disciplinary actions taken as a result of those investigations.
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird sit in March for an interview with the Journal Star about changes in the department amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.