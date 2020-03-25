Lincoln thief made food in house's kitchen before stealing rings, coffee pot and more, woman reports

Police are looking into an unusual break-in at a central Lincoln home where it appears the thief stuck around for hours.

It happened near 33rd and C streets on Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 50-year-old Lincoln woman called police around 5:30 p.m. to report that she had gotten home from work to find her back door broken, items moved around her home and several things stolen.

"It appears the person spent a lot of time in the house. There were cigarettes found all over the house, items moved from upstairs to downstairs," Spilker said.

She said the burglar even made food in the kitchen before leaving with two of the woman's wedding rings and a ruby ring, plus $200 in groceries, a coffee pot and two garbage cans. Total loss was estimated at $9,000.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to see if they captured the thief on video coming or going.

