Lincoln thief made food in house's kitchen before stealing rings, coffee pot and more, woman reports

Police are looking into an unusual break-in at a central Lincoln home where it appears the thief stuck around for hours.
It happened near 33rd and C streets on Monday.
Officer Erin Spilker said a 50-year-old Lincoln woman called police around 5:30 p.m. to report that she had gotten home from work to find her back door broken, items moved around her home and several things stolen.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
"It appears the person spent a lot of time in the house. There were cigarettes found all over the house, items moved from upstairs to downstairs," Spilker said.
She said the burglar even made food in the kitchen before leaving with two of the woman's wedding rings and a ruby ring, plus $200 in groceries, a coffee pot and two garbage cans. Total loss was estimated at $9,000.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to see if they captured the thief on video coming or going.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: LOWE, ASHTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/24/1994 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 17:25:42 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: PETERS, KRYSTAL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/19/1994 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 13:53:10 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 - $1500(F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: GUERRA, MANUEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/12/1996 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 05:52:49 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: AMERICANHORSE, NICHOLE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/10/1979 Booking Time: 03/24/2020 / 05:09:14 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: QUINILLA, WALTER Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1996 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 10:54:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: DECOTEAU, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1980 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 09:46:19 Charges:
DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 24/7 REMAND (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: RICE, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/05/1985 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 09:37:22 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: CARR, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/06/1979 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 08:13:42 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: MARTIN, JAIME Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/03/1977 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 02:18:13 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: ENRIQUEZ, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1976 Booking Time: 03/23/2020 / 01:58:55 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: COLE, CEDRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/20/1987 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 22:51:55 Charges:
POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Last, First Name: BELK, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/08/1982 Booking Time: 03/22/2020 / 19:18:47 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.