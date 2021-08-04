Lincoln teens shot outside Edgewood movie theater identified; police seek witnesses

Witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, and Spilker on Tuesday said investigators still are working to determine what exactly led to the shooting.

The other vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting was gone before police arrived to find Prentice in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and Duncan lying nearby in the parking lot at Edgewood Shopping Center, Spilker said. Police rendered aid to them until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers got there.

Two hours after the shooting, the Mercedes was parked, its lights still on, in an otherwise empty lot next to the movie theater and not far from the Target at the shopping mall near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.