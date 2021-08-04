 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln teens shot outside Edgewood movie theater identified; police seek witnesses
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Lincoln teens shot outside Edgewood movie theater identified; police seek witnesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting Edgewood Cinema, 8.2

Lincoln police investigated an apparent shooting in a parking area at the Edgewood Shopping Center on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

The two Lincoln teenagers who were shot on Monday night outside of the Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln have been identified as Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said both Prentice, who was shot in the face, and Duncan, who was shot in the leg and hip, remain in critical condition at a local hospital following the shooting that transpired just before 8 p.m. 

A third teenager who had been with Prentice and Duncan in a black Mercedes was uninjured, Spilker said Tuesday. 

Spilker said Lincoln police are seeking additional witnesses to the shooting, including those who rendered aid to the teens before police arrived. Those parties are asked to contact investigators. 

Jayden Prentice

Jayden Prentice

Witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, and Spilker on Tuesday said investigators still are working to determine what exactly led to the shooting.

The other vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting was gone before police arrived to find Prentice in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and Duncan lying nearby in the parking lot at Edgewood Shopping Center, Spilker said. Police rendered aid to them until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers got there. 

Two hours after the shooting, the Mercedes was parked, its lights still on, in an otherwise empty lot next to the movie theater and not far from the Target at the shopping mall near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Spilker said police recovered firearms at the scene. Investigators don't yet have a solid description of the other vehicle. 

Police on Monday evening described the shooting as "targeted" and said there was no ongoing risk to the general public.

No one is in custody.

National Weather Service will now send smartphone alerts for most dangerous thunderstorms
Ex-Centennial superintendent gets a year in prison for attempted child abuse
Columbus man dies after workplace incident involving forklift, crates of live chickens

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas in Athens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News