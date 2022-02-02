 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lincoln teens pull off escape from Youth Services custody, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 14-year-old Lincoln boy who was being transported from the Youth Services Center to Bryan East Campus for a medical appointment Tuesday afternoon briefly escaped custody, according to police. 

Sgt. Chris Vigil said a 16-year-old friend of the boy was waiting in the medical center's parking lot on a bicycle with a bike trailer attached as the 14-year-old was escorted into the hospital at around 12:45 p.m. 

Two Seward County residents dead after crash on U.S. 34
Lincoln man stole truck, crashed it, police say

Vigil said the 16-year-old got his friend's attention and ultimately rode away from the area with the shackled 14-year-old in tow. 

The Youth Services employee who was escorting the 14-year-old was unable to stop the escape, Vigil said.

Walton woman rammed man's vehicle with car, sheriff says

Lincoln Police found the teens near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard a short time later. The 14-year-old's hand and leg restraints had been cut off and discarded, Vigil said. 

The escapee was referred to juvenile court on suspicion of escape and taken back to the Youth Services Center. 

People are also reading…

The 16-year-old was referred for aiding and abetting in an escape. He was also taken to the center. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One in serious condition after crash

One in serious condition after crash

One person was seriously injured Friday after a crash at the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Salt Creek Roadway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eaten and trafficked: Saving turtles from smugglers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News