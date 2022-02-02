Lincoln teens pull off escape from custody, police say

Correction An earlier version of this story said a Youth Services employee was escorting the teenager to the hospital. It was an transportation company employee.

A 14-year-old Lincoln boy who was being transported from the Youth Services Center to Bryan East Campus for a medical appointment Tuesday afternoon briefly escaped custody, according to police.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said a 16-year-old friend of the boy was waiting in the medical center's parking lot on a bicycle with a bike trailer attached as the 14-year-old was escorted into the hospital at about 12:45 p.m.

Vigil said the 16-year-old got his friend's attention and ultimately rode away from the area with the shackled 14-year-old in tow.

The escorting driver, an employee with the transportation company Midwest Special Services, was unable to stop the escape, Vigil said.

Lincoln Police found the teens near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard a short time later. The 14-year-old's hand and leg restraints had been cut off and discarded, Vigil said.

The escapee was referred to juvenile court on suspicion of escape and taken back to the Youth Services Center.

The 16-year-old was referred for aiding and abetting in an escape. He was also taken to the center.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.