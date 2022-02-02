Lincoln teens pull off escape from custody, police say

A 14-year-old Lincoln boy who was being transported from the Youth Services Center to Bryan East Campus for a medical appointment Tuesday afternoon briefly escaped custody, according to police.
Sgt. Chris Vigil said a 16-year-old friend of the boy was waiting in the medical center's parking lot on a bicycle with a bike trailer attached as the 14-year-old was escorted into the hospital at about 12:45 p.m.
Vigil said the 16-year-old got his friend's attention and ultimately rode away from the area with the shackled 14-year-old in tow.
The escorting driver, an employee with the transportation company Midwest Special Services, was unable to stop the escape, Vigil said.
Lincoln Police found the teens near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard a short time later. The 14-year-old's hand and leg restraints had been cut off and discarded, Vigil said.
People are also reading…
The escapee was referred to juvenile court on suspicion of escape and taken back to the Youth Services Center.
The 16-year-old was referred for aiding and abetting in an escape. He was also taken to the center.
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
48th to 56th
All Around the City
Annnnd … Cut!
Beats & Bose from Best Buy
BKE LNK
Brace Yourself
Catalytic Converter Diverter
Chev-illac
Cutting Off the Cats
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dodge Avenger
Doughnuts
Forged
Gas Guzzler
Gas-N-Go
Graffiti guys
Headphone Haul-Out
Hy-Vee Heist
iTake iPhone
Missing - Metachomp and Magnabuzz
Orange Shoes
Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink
Retail Run
Three-Wheeler
Unauthorized Charges
Unauthorized Use
U-Need-To-Stop-Sir
Union Bank, You Can Trust
Weld Done
Workout Woes
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…