Lincoln teens partially disassembled car in hotwiring attempt for TikTok challenge, police say

Two Lincoln teenagers were referred to juvenile court after they partially disassembled someone else's vehicle in the Lincoln Children's Zoo parking lot Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to hotwire the car as a part of a nationwide social media challenge, according to police. 

The teenagers — 13 and 15 years old — had partially taken apart the ignition of a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe in the parking lot of the zoo, near 27th Street and Capitol Parkway, by the time officers arrived around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said. 

A witness told police the teens had been filming themselves as they tampered with the vehicle, Parker said.

Investigators believe they were filming the crime to participate in a TikTok challenge that "basically ... shows you how to steal certain types of vehicles by hotwiring them," Parker said. TikTok is a popular video-sharing app that often generates viral trends to be repeated endlessly by users around the globe.

Trend participants often target Hyundais and Kias. Police linked the two teens to a Hyundai taken July 9 in Lincoln, Parker said.

They were referred to juvenile court on suspicion of possession of burglar's tools and theft by unlawful taking. Police released the teens, who caused $500 in damage to the Hyundai, to their parents. 

The incident doesn't mark the first time the social media app has played a role in local crime.

Last November, at least Lincoln four homes were vandalized as a part of a trend that prompted participants to kick — and sometime break through — residential front doors. And similar TikTok-encouraged hijinks have plagued Nebraska schools in recent school years

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

