Lincoln teens go to court for allegedly robbing 16-year-old of his car at gunpoint
Two Lincoln teenagers have gone to court on allegations that they stole a 16-year-old boy's car from him at Bethany Park nearly a year ago.

In October, warrants went out for Ethan Bruce's and Justin C. Smith's arrests on robbery charges for what happened May 18, 2019.

Bruce, 18, was arrested Thursday. Smith, 17, was arrested late last month. 

Last year, a 16-year-old boy told Lincoln police he was sitting in his parked car in Bethany Park waiting for his friends at about 11 p.m. when two people entered his car. He said one held a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him unless he got out of the car. He said the other threatened him with a knife. 

In court records, police say Smith allegedly had the gun and Bruce the knife.

The victim gave the two older teens his cellphone and got out of his 2005 gray Pontiac G6, and they drove off.

The car was recovered the next day with extensive damage, including a smashed windshield and driver's-side and passenger-side windows.

