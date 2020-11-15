Lincoln teenager killed in crash near Eagle

One Lincoln teenager was killed and another was injured in a crash near Eagle on Saturday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 34 and Nebraska 63 just east of Eagle. The teenagers were in a Nissan Altima headed southbound on Nebraska 63 and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a Dodge Charger in the intersection. Sheriff's deputies found the Altima against a telephone pole and the Charger with heavy front-end damage in the ditch on the south side of U.S. 34 when they arrived.

The passenger in the Altima, 17-year-old Tabitha Heftie, was trapped in the car and had to be extricated. Heftie, who was a senior at Lincoln Pius X High School, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Bryan West Campus.

The driver of the Nissan, also a 17-year-old Lincoln girl, was ejected from the car and seriously injured.

Pius X held a Mass on Sunday afternoon in honor of Heftie and said the school will have counselors available to students.

Both the driver and passenger of the Charger were released at the scene.

