Lincoln teenager jailed after allegedly threatening 27-year-old woman with chef's knife
A 19-year-old Lincoln woman went to jail early Sunday after allegedly following a 27-year-old woman home and threatening her with a long chef's knife.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North 28th Street about two women in a vehicle, armed with knives.

Nyaboth Fal

Spilker said officers arrived to find two women standing outside the vehicle described by the caller. She said the victim told police there had been a disturbance earlier in the night and that the two followed her home and confronted her on her porch. Then one of them, Nyaboth Fal, allegedly pulled out a long knife and started waving it at her, threatening to kill her.

A witness had shot video of what happened.

Police arrested Fal on suspicion of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats, and the second woman for disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

