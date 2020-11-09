Lincoln teenager jailed after allegedly threatening 27-year-old woman with chef's knife

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North 28th Street about two women in a vehicle, armed with knives.

Spilker said officers arrived to find two women standing outside the vehicle described by the caller. She said the victim told police there had been a disturbance earlier in the night and that the two followed her home and confronted her on her porch. Then one of them, Nyaboth Fal, allegedly pulled out a long knife and started waving it at her, threatening to kill her.