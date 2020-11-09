Lincoln teenager jailed after allegedly threatening 27-year-old woman with chef's knife

A 19-year-old Lincoln woman went to jail early Sunday after allegedly following a 27-year-old woman home and threatening her with a long chef's knife.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North 28th Street about two women in a vehicle, armed with knives.
Spilker said officers arrived to find two women standing outside the vehicle described by the caller. She said the victim told police there had been a disturbance earlier in the night and that the two followed her home and confronted her on her porch. Then one of them, Nyaboth Fal, allegedly pulled out a long knife and started waving it at her, threatening to kill her.
A witness had shot video of what happened.
Police arrested Fal on suspicion of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats, and the second woman for disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.