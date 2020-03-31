Lincoln teenager arrested, charged in fatal stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old Lincoln boy in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man early March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister confirmed police arrested Marsalis K. Phillips on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony filed in adult court.
A warrant had gone out for his arrest Friday.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office previously had charged three others in connection to 36-year-old Edward Varejcka's killing, one on suspicion of aiding and abetting in the crime and two for allegedly acting as accessories after the fact.
Earlier this month, prosecutors in juvenile court had sought to revoke the probation Phillips had received in October on unrelated charges of theft and terroristic threats.
He is a Lincoln High School student.
Bliemeister said previously that investigators had determined at least three people entered an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. March 8.
A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso.
Police arrived there to find a friend performing CPR on him. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.
In court records, investigators say Makayla Fell, 20, a woman arrested March 13 for allegedly being an accessory to the killing, had been on the steps outside her apartment, where the stabbing took place, after witnessing a sexual encounter there between her boyfriend and another woman. Police say three men rushed past her.
Fell and Krysean Reynolds, 19, who also is believed to have been at the apartment during the stabbing, both face accessory charges.
Victor Melendez, 18, is accused of aiding and abetting for allegedly being a lookout when it happened.
Bliemeister said police didn't believe Varejcka’s killing was a random act of violence.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.