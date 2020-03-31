Lincoln teenager arrested, charged in fatal stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old Lincoln boy in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man early March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister confirmed police arrested Marsalis K. Phillips on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony filed in adult court.

A warrant had gone out for his arrest Friday.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office previously had charged three others in connection to 36-year-old Edward Varejcka's killing, one on suspicion of aiding and abetting in the crime and two for allegedly acting as accessories after the fact.

Earlier this month, prosecutors in juvenile court had sought to revoke the probation Phillips had received in October on unrelated charges of theft and terroristic threats.

He is a Lincoln High School student.

Bliemeister said previously that investigators had determined at least three people entered an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. March 8.

A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso.