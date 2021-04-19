Lincoln teen with stolen gun assaulted officer, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy with a stolen firearm Saturday night in the parking lot at the Walmart near South 27th and Pine Lake Road.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called at 7:30 p.m. about the 16-year-old boy with a warrant being inside the store.

She said when they found him in a vehicle outside, he punched the officer multiple times in the face and tried to get away, but was caught. A backpack near where he had been sitting had a Glock 9mm handgun inside and four magazines.

She said the firearm had been stolen, along with two AR-15s, in the area of 14th and Yankee Hill Road.

While being taken to the Youth Services Center, he kicked the interior of the cruiser, causing $1,000 in damage to a camera, Spilker said.

He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism and assault on a police officer.

