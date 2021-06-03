 Skip to main content
Lincoln teen who was hit by car while running from police arrested after release from hospital
Lincoln teen who was hit by car while running from police arrested after release from hospital

The 17-year-old boy who was hit by a car Tuesday while he was allegedly running from the Lincoln Police Department's Gang Unit was released from the hospital and arrested on Wednesday. 

The teen, who police say was carrying a loaded Glock handgun and 112 grams of suspected methamphetamine as he tried to run from investigators, was transported from a local hospital to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center before noon on Wednesday. 

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said the teen was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer. 

The felony theft accusation relates to a 2005 BMW that was stolen in Grand Island. Spilker said the teen was driving the BMW when he was first taken into custody by LPD's Gang Unit on Tuesday. The teen also had an outstanding juvenile warrant. 

The arrest stems from the teen's encounter with officers on Tuesday, when police saw the BMW near 27th and N streets.

Spilker said officers saw the teen, who was driving, exit the car and enter a nearby house. When the 17-year-old exited the house, Spilker said he walked toward the car before he spotted officers and ran the other way. 

As he ran, Spilker said the teen was hit by a 2009 Hyundai driving south on 27th Street, knocking him to the ground. Officers called for medical assistance and approached the teen, who got up and ran.

Spilker said police quickly caught the teen and searched him — finding the loaded handgun and suspected meth — before he was transported to the hospital. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

