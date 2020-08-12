You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln teen tells police he was robbed of Xanax at gunpoint
Lincoln teen tells police he was robbed of Xanax at gunpoint

A 19-year-old Lincoln man told police he was robbed at gunpoint of a bottle of Xanax in the 2400 block of E Street shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen told officers he had just filled his prescription and was walking near 24th and E when a vehicle pulled up and the driver asked him for directions, then pulled a gun on him, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. 

The victim said the man told him to empty his pockets, then grabbed the Xanax. When the 19-year-old leaned into the car to try to get it back, the car started driving away, with him hanging out the window. 

He was left with a broken finger and minor scrapes and bruises from being dragged down the street, Bonkiewicz said.

The investigation is continuing.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

