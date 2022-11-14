Lincoln teen suspected of DUI in injury crash at 70th and O streets, police say

A 27-year-old man remains in critical condition and a 17-year-old was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center following a crash early Saturday morning in east Lincoln, according to authorities.

Both motorists were eastbound on O Street at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when Zachary Lewis, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford Escape, stopped for a red light at 70th Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As Lewis waited, the 17-year-old, who police did not identify, approached from behind in his 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and crashed into the Ford, Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extricated Lewis and took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition remained critical Monday morning, Vollmer said.

Police suspect the teen was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, Vollmer said.

He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before police took him to the Youth Assessment Center, where he was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of driving under the influence causing a serious injury crash.

Investigators had not filed a crash report stemming from the incident as of Monday morning.