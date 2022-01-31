 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen shot in foot in Bennet, sheriff says

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 18-year-old Lincoln man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, the sheriff said. 

Terry Wagner said the 18-year-old showed up to St. Elizabeth sometime late Sunday night, where Lincoln Police learned the shooting occurred in Bennet, turning the case over to Wagner's office. 

"The victim is not forthcoming about what happened," Wagner said. "And the people with him are not forthcoming about what happened.

"So guess what?" the sheriff said. "We don't know what happened." 

Wagner said it's unclear what kind of weapon was used in the shooting, or what led up to the incident. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

