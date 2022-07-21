Lincoln teen serving life for officer's killing faces murder charge in 2020 stabbing

A 19-year-old serving a life sentence for killing a Lincoln police officer while trying to escape arrest now faces a first-degree murder charge for a fatal stabbing six months earlier.

Felipe Gonzalez Vazquez, of Lincoln, initially was charged with second-degree assault in connection to Edward Varejcka's killing March 8, 2020.

But late Thursday afternoon, prosecutors got permission from the judge to add a first-degree murder charge and two weapons counts.

In May, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 129 years for the murder of Lincoln Investigator Mario Herrera.

On Aug. 26, 2020, police had cornered Gonzalez Vazquez at his father's house at 33rd and Vine streets to arrest him on a warrant in the Varejcka case when the then-17-year-old broke out a bedroom window and fired three shots from a stolen gun, wounding Herrera and injuring a second officer from shrapnel.

In an affidavit for Gonzalez Vazquez's arrest in the Varejcka case, Lincoln Police said at least three young men went to an apartment on Orchard Street near 22nd and Orchard streets around 3:30 a.m. March 8, 2020, and began demanding a phone.

It led to a physical confrontation.

Lincoln Officer Matt Franken said a witness heard one of the intruders say "kill him," and another pulled out a knife and stabbed Varejcka several times. A TV was believed to have been thrown at his head.

Police arrived to find a friend performing CPR on Varejcka. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived but were unable to save him.

Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.

A trial date hasn't been set yet in the case.