Lincoln teen sentenced in shooting that left man paralyzed
What led up to the July 2020 shooting that resulted in Tony Bush Jr. pleading no contest to first-degree assault remains up for debate. 

What is agreed upon is this: Bush, then 17, shot Rafael Moreno at a traffic light near 27th and Y streets on July 26, 2020 — leaving the 31-year-old blind and paralyzed from the neck down. 

Tony Bush Jr.

Bush Jr. 

"I did it, your honor," Bush told Judge Darla Ideus at his District Court sentencing hearing Thursday. "I did pop the gun up and shoot. I did do that." 

And Bush, now 19, cannot take it back — a reality outlined by Ideus and defense and prosecuting attorneys, who all noted the long-lasting implications of the crime as they addressed the court. 

"Although Mr. Bush is a young man, so is Mr. Moreno," Deputy County Attorney Amy Goodro said. "Regardless of how much time you give Mr. Bush today, he will get out of prison. But Mr. Moreno will always be blind and paralyzed." 

"You can't turn that back," said John Aman, Bush's attorney. "You can't take his intelligence here and turn it back to that day. That day he was a young, punk kid. And that's why we have rules about guns."

"Mr. Bush, I do think — and I agree with everybody's statements here  that this is a complete tragedy. I see nothing but pain on both sides of the aisle," said Ideus, before she sentenced Bush to 28 to 40 years in prison. 

Aman had asked Ideus for a five- to 10-year sentence, citing what he described as an ongoing feud between his client and Moreno, who Aman characterized as the aggressor.

Bush, who will be eligible for parole in 14 years, was given credit for 80 days of time served. 

The sentencing comes more than 15 months after the shooting played out last July. Bush turned himself in about four hours after he shot Moreno while the 31-year-old was sitting in his gray Nissan, stopped at a traffic light in the southbound lane of 27th Street at about 6 p.m.

Investigators said Bush pulled up beside the Nissan at the intersection, with Moreno in the outside lane.

Aman repeatedly said that Moreno had flashed a gun of his own in the moments before the shooting — the latest and last in a string of disputes between the two.

But LPD's investigation never turned up the gun Bush said had been in Moreno's hand in the moments before the shooting. 

The bullet fired by Bush went through Moreno's chin and made contact with his spinal cord, according to Aman. Police found Moreno covered in blood and unresponsive in his car.

Bush had bought the assuredly stolen gun for $75 on the street, according to his attorney. 

"Why young Mr. Bush got on this wrong side, I do not know," said Aman, who has known Bush for most of the 19-year-old's life. "And I cannot explain it to the court." 

No one could. 

"I still don't understand why this happened," Ideus said. 

Addressing the court Thursday, Bush began his statement with an apology before portraying the victim as the aggressor. Still, he said, he did not mean to hurt Moreno. 

"I'm sorry for what happened to y'all," Bush said, addressing about a dozen people in shirts that read "Justice For Rafael." 

"I wish the best for y'all and Moreno," he added. "And I wish the best for my family, too." 

