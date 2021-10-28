Lincoln teen sentenced in shooting that left man paralyzed

What led up to the July 2020 shooting that resulted in Tony Bush Jr. pleading no contest to first-degree assault remains up for debate.

What is agreed upon is this: Bush, then 17, shot Rafael Moreno at a traffic light near 27th and Y streets on July 26, 2020 — leaving the 31-year-old blind and paralyzed from the neck down.

"I did it, your honor," Bush told Judge Darla Ideus at his District Court sentencing hearing Thursday. "I did pop the gun up and shoot. I did do that."

And Bush, now 19, cannot take it back — a reality outlined by Ideus and defense and prosecuting attorneys, who all noted the long-lasting implications of the crime as they addressed the court.

"Although Mr. Bush is a young man, so is Mr. Moreno," Deputy County Attorney Amy Goodro said. "Regardless of how much time you give Mr. Bush today, he will get out of prison. But Mr. Moreno will always be blind and paralyzed."

"You can't turn that back," said John Aman, Bush's attorney. "You can't take his intelligence here and turn it back to that day. That day he was a young, punk kid. And that's why we have rules about guns."