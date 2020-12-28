Lincoln teen robbed of PlayStation 5 he was trying to sell, police say

A 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint of a Sony PlayStation 5 that he and his father were trying to sell on Christmas Eve.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Thursday at 6:15 p.m. the teen and his 49-year-old father went to a restaurant parking lot at 27th and Superior streets to meet a prospective buyer he'd met online.

The teen told police he spoke with someone in the backseat of a vehicle that pulled up. The man looked at the PlayStation console, then pulled out a pistol and said "give me all the rest." And the driver sped away with the PlayStation.

Vigil said the suspects haven't yet been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

