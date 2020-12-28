 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln teen robbed of PlayStation 5 he was trying to sell, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln teen robbed of PlayStation 5 he was trying to sell, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint of a Sony PlayStation 5 that he and his father were trying to sell on Christmas Eve.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Thursday at 6:15 p.m. the teen and his 49-year-old father went to a restaurant parking lot at 27th and Superior streets to meet a prospective buyer he'd met online.

The teen told police he spoke with someone in the backseat of a vehicle that pulled up. The man looked at the PlayStation console, then pulled out a pistol and said "give me all the rest." And the driver sped away with the PlayStation.

Vigil said the suspects haven't yet been identified, but the investigation is ongoing. 

Police: Machete-wielding man arrested on Christmas Eve at Lincoln Walmart a convicted felon
Man rescued from ice shelf on Holmes Lake
39-year-old recovering, 2 dogs killed in shooting on Christmas
Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News