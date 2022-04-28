Lincoln teen robbed of phone at gunpoint

Lincoln Police are investigating the robbery of a teen at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Capt. Todd Kocian said a 15-year-old was walking in the 1600 block of Washington Street about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when two men in their late teens or early 20s approached. One of them showed a revolver and demanded the teen's phone.

Kocian said the victim complied and the men left. The loss of the phone was estimated at $200.

He said police are investigating but don't have any suspects.

