A 14-year-old Lincoln boy is facing prosecution in juvenile court after he robbed a 12-year-old boy of $100 after setting up a meeting with the boy to sell vape pens, police alleged in court records.

The two boys met Sunday near West Q Street and Brookside Drive, just south of Capitol Beach Lake, where the 12-year-old planned to buy four or five vape pens from the teen, Lincoln Police Officers Kevin Sladek and Antonia DeGeorge said in juvenile court records.

Instead, the 14-year-old wore a ski mask to the meeting and pulled a knife on the 12-year-old, demanding the cash, the officers said.

The teen later messaged a family member of the 12-year-old, claiming that he would take more money next time and that the boy "was begging for his life," Sladek and DeGorge said in an affidavit.

Another boy witnessed the robbery, the officers said.

Police detained the teen Sunday and took him to the Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center.

Deputy County Attorney Jeremy P. Lavene filed a motion Monday requesting to keep the teen at the facility pending an adjudication hearing due to the violent nature of the alleged crime.

