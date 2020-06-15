You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln teen reports shotgun stolen from trunk of his unlocked car
Lincoln teen reports shotgun stolen from trunk of his unlocked car

An 18-year-old Lincoln man reported his shotgun missing from the trunk of his unlocked car, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 8:30 Sunday morning, they went to the 1700 block of Pinedale Avenue, near 77th and A streets, after the teen's Ford Taurus had been found with the trunk open. Someone had rummaged through the car and popped the trunk to take off with his Remington Pump Action 870 Wingmaster shotgun with a wooden stock and its orange and brown leather case. 

Spilker said investigators are analyzing video evidence from the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

