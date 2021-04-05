 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln teen reports being robbed at gunpoint of his pickup Saturday afternoon
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln teen reports being robbed at gunpoint of his pickup Saturday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln teen reported he was robbed at gunpoint of his pickup Saturday afternoon near 33rd and T streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 3:30 p.m., police went there on a report of a robbery and talked to the 18-year-old victim, who said he had been in an argument with a man who pointed a gun at him.

He said the man stole the victim's phone, then took off in the victim’s Dodge Ram 1500, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition and had about $500 worth of other property inside. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Police arrest 23-year-old Lincoln man in connection to downtown Lincoln stabbing
'Hope is blossoming' — Worshippers back in pews for Easter services a year after COVID-19 forced them online

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News