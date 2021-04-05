Lincoln teen reports being robbed at gunpoint of his pickup Saturday afternoon

A Lincoln teen reported he was robbed at gunpoint of his pickup Saturday afternoon near 33rd and T streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 3:30 p.m., police went there on a report of a robbery and talked to the 18-year-old victim, who said he had been in an argument with a man who pointed a gun at him.

He said the man stole the victim's phone, then took off in the victim’s Dodge Ram 1500, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition and had about $500 worth of other property inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

