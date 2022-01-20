Lincoln teen pleads no contest in crash that killed motorcycle rider

An 18-year-old Lincoln woman Thursday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a crash last March that killed a motorcycle rider.

Kylie Hill had been set for trial, but instead entered the plea in the case involving the death of 19-year-old Simon Blair.

Lancaster County Court Judge Tim Phillips could give her up to a year in jail at her sentencing in March.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Pruess said that early March 3 Hill was headed south on 27th Street when she attempted to turn left onto Tierra Drive and collided with Blair, who was headed north and had the right-of-way.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Pruess said Hill killed Blair unintentionally while failing to yield, driving carelessly or negligently.

