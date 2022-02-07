 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen lit firework in car, started fire, police say

A 17-year-old Lincoln boy was referred to juvenile court after he is alleged to have started his own car on fire with a firework in the parking lot of a local high school, according to police. 

Capt. Todd Kocian said officers and fire crews responded to Lincoln Southwest at around 10 p.m. Friday on a report of a car fire. 

Kocian said the teen lit a firework inside the car intending to throw it out the window, but ultimately started a fire inside the car, causing $3,500 in damage. 

The teen was referred on suspicion of discharging fireworks where prohibited. Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged in Lincoln on July 3-4.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

