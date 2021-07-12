 Skip to main content
Lincoln teen killed in Kansas over Fourth of July weekend remembered at Topeka vigil
Lincoln teen killed in Kansas over Fourth of July weekend remembered at Topeka vigil

A Lincoln teen shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Kansas was remembered as a caring friend with a memorable smile at a vigil in Topeka on Friday.

Nevaeh Martinez, 17, was shot in a central Topeka neighborhood during the late hours of July 3 while in town visiting her mother. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her wounds July 4.

Nevaeh Martinez

Nevaeh Martinez

Daisha Corrina Butler, 21, was arrested last week in connection to the killing and charged with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, according to local media reports.

Further details concerning the shooting were not available Monday.

More than 50 friends and family members gathered near where Martinez was killed in Topeka Friday evening, releasing pink and purples balloons to honor the teen remembered for being a friend to many.

"I feel robbed. I feel cheated. I literally feel like I got a piece of heaven when I met Nevaeh," Gabriela Anderson, whose daughters were friends with Martinez, told the Topeka Capital-Journal.

A GoFundMe donation drive has already raised more than $5,800 for funeral costs as of Monday, surpassing the $4,500 goal organizers set. A funeral is planned for July 23 in Topeka.

Lincoln Public Schools officials are aware of the teen's death and are working to confirm if Martinez was enrolled in the district.

