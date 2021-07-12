Lincoln teen killed in Kansas over Fourth of July weekend remembered at Topeka vigil

A Lincoln teen shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Kansas was remembered as a caring friend with a memorable smile at a vigil in Topeka on Friday.

Nevaeh Martinez, 17, was shot in a central Topeka neighborhood during the late hours of July 3 while in town visiting her mother. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her wounds July 4.

Daisha Corrina Butler, 21, was arrested last week in connection to the killing and charged with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, according to local media reports.

Further details concerning the shooting were not available Monday.

More than 50 friends and family members gathered near where Martinez was killed in Topeka Friday evening, releasing pink and purples balloons to honor the teen remembered for being a friend to many.

"I feel robbed. I feel cheated. I literally feel like I got a piece of heaven when I met Nevaeh," Gabriela Anderson, whose daughters were friends with Martinez, told the Topeka Capital-Journal.