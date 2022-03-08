Lincoln teen killed in crash at 70th and Holdrege

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is dead after police say he crashed his Nissan Maxima into a Ford F-150 at the intersection of 70th and Holdrege streets Monday evening.

Kolby Elliott was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 10:37 p.m. Monday — about two hours after he crashed into the pickup, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Elliott had been driving north on 70th Street, approaching the intersection with Holdrege, when he entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, Vigil said.

The 19-year-old veered his Nissan into the southbound turn lane, where 82-year-old George Skorohod was sitting in his Ford, waiting to turn left onto Holdrege, Vigil said.

Elliott was transported to a local hospital and later died. Skorohod suffered minor injuries in the collision but wasn't taken to a hospital for treatment, Vigil said.

Police haven't yet determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Vigil said. An investigation is ongoing.

